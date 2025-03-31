Police body cam video shows Lumberton Township, New Jersey, mayor's arrest for DUI, child endangerment

Video shows the moments before a South Jersey mayor was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Lumberton Township, New Jersey, Mayor Gina LaPlaca is seen in the police body cam footage stumbling and losing her balance during a field sobriety test on Saint Patrick's Day, March 17.

Police say she admitted she had been drinking before she picked up her two-year-old son from day care. Court documents show she was charged with DUI and child endangerment.

Before her arrest, police say a witness captured video of LaPlaca swerving out of the proper lane and nearly hitting a utility pole, according to the criminal complaint. Police say when officers searched LaPlaca's car, they also found an open container of alcohol.

LaPlaca's husband said she is getting help at a rehab facility.

She's due in court in late April.