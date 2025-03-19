Lumberton, New Jersey mayor Gina LaPlaca charged with DUI, child endangerment

The mayor of Lumberton, New Jersey was charged with DUI and child endangerment this week, court documents show.

A criminal complaint filed in a Burlington County court says Gina LaPlaca, 45, was seen on video driving a vehicle and not staying in her lane. She almost collided with a utility pole as well, the document said, citing a video from a witness.

Lumberton Township New Jersey

Officers eventually "made contact" with LaPlaca and she admitted she had been drinking and had recently picked up her child from day care, the document says. The child was in a car seat in the back.

Police conducted field sobriety tests and searched LaPlaca's car, finding an open alcoholic beverage container.

LaPlaca is due in court for a first appearance on April 28.

A member of the Democratic Party, she previously ran for a seat in the New Jersey General Assembly to represent the 8th District. She lost that 2019 race.

LaPlaca also previously served as business administrator of Neptune Township in Ocean County, but recently quit, according to the Asbury Park Press newspaper.