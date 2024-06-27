Lower Merion School District partners with Neighbor Helping Neighbors to tackle food insecurity on the Main Line

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Muneera Walker is the embodiment of what it means to love thy neighbor. Walker is a lifelong resident along the Main Line and learned that valuable lesson from her parents.

"My parents were staples in our community; our house had a revolving door," Walker said. "There was no time in the day or night that someone in need could not come there and my parents would find a way to help them."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she realized some of her neighbors were going to bed hungry.

"The list goes on and on why a lot of people in need of food security can't get food in the traditional ways and that's where we come in," Walker said.

She started her nonprofit, Neighbors Helping Neighbors on the Main Line.

The nonprofit stands in the gap for underrepresented families struggling to fill their bellies, while providing educational support for kids in the neighborhood.

Every week, her team of volunteers delivers food packages to 130 families and provides after-school meals.

"On any given day, this door swings open as we could have 25 or 30 children running through here," Walker said.

Walker's team also provides around-the-year programs, including a garden club where kids learn about the nutritional value of having a green thumb.

"Parents come to me and they say, 'I'm so happy now my child runs through the door and they ask for an apple instead of potato chips'," Walker said.

This summer, her team is serving lunches with the help of the Lower Merion School District to a dozen kids.

"People hear Lower Merion School District and think in a suburban school district like ours there aren't children who are experiencing food insecurity," said Amy Buckman, the director of school and community for Lower Merion School District. "We have about 13-plus percent of our students for free and reduced lunch and when schools are closed for the summer, they may not have access to those meals during the day."

Walker says a simple meal can truly make a difference and with each meal, she hopes to continue helping her neighbors just like her parents.