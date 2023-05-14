"Love Your Park Week" kicks off at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia

Love Your Park Week kicks off in West Philadelphia

Some Philadelphia parks are in tip-top shape this weekend.

"Love Your Park Week" kicked off at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia.

Volunteers picked up trash, collected leaves for composting and planted trees.

There are more than 300 parks across the city and more than 90 of them will be hosting clean-up service days over the next week.

The Love Your Park program is a partnership between Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, as well as the Fairmount Park Conservancy.