Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon kicks off Sunday morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thousands of runners will take to the streets of Philadelphia for the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon Sunday morning.

On Saturday, participants picked up their bibs during a health and fitness expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Sunday's half-marathon will start and finish at Eakins Oval outside the art museum.

There are some road closures due to the event.

"We started this originally, my husband and I, back in 2014," Michele Redrow, the race director, said. "And it was really a way to bring all the things we love about the city of Philadelphia together with the running community and we knew that Philly really didn't have a premiere spring half-marathon."

The half-marathon raises money for Legacy of Hope which helps cancer patients and their families.