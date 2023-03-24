Watch CBS News
Local News

7th annual Love Run Philly to close several roads

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: March 24, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: March 24, 2023 (AM) 02:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon is this weekend. About 12,000 racers hit the streets bright and early on Sunday.

This is Love Run Philly's seventh year.

The event has helped raise more than $750,000 for local Philadelphia charities and non-profit organizations.

The race also means some road closures over the weekend.

Beginning Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. in preparation for race day, MLK Drive will be closed. That closure lasts until Monday at 7 a.m. 

The following streets will be closed on Sunday, March 26 beginning at 3 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m.:

  • Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval

  • Eakins Oval from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

  • Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Brewery Hill Drive 

Around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, the remaining roads that are part of the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7.6K courses will close:

  • Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to Eakins Oval

  • 16th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to John F. Kennedy Blvd.

  • John F. Kennedy Blvd. from 16th Street to 20th Street

  • 20th Street from John F. Kennedy Blvd. to Market Street

  • Market Street from 20th Street to 15th Street

  • Penn Square to Juniper Street

  • Juniper Street to Market Street

  • Market Street from Juniper Street to 6th Street

  • 6th Street from Market Street to Arch Street

  • Arch Street from 6th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

  • Brewery Hill Drive to W. Girard Avenue

  • W. Girard Avenue to Lansdowne Drive

  • Lansdown Drive to Sweet Briar Drive

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Falls Bridge

  • Black Road to Avenue of the Republic

  • Avenue of the Republic to Memorial Hill Drive

  • Memorial Hill Drive to S. Concourse Drive 

Roads will be reopened as they are serviced and cleared, organizers say. They add all roads in Center City are expected to be reopened by 11 a.m.

You can also find an entire map of the Love Run on the organizers' website.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 11:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.