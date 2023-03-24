7th annual Love Run Philly to close several roads

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon is this weekend. About 12,000 racers hit the streets bright and early on Sunday.

This is Love Run Philly's seventh year.

The event has helped raise more than $750,000 for local Philadelphia charities and non-profit organizations.

The race also means some road closures over the weekend.

Beginning Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. in preparation for race day, MLK Drive will be closed. That closure lasts until Monday at 7 a.m.

The following streets will be closed on Sunday, March 26 beginning at 3 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval

Eakins Oval from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Brewery Hill Drive

Around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, the remaining roads that are part of the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7.6K courses will close:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to Eakins Oval

16th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to John F. Kennedy Blvd.

John F. Kennedy Blvd. from 16th Street to 20th Street

20th Street from John F. Kennedy Blvd. to Market Street

Market Street from 20th Street to 15th Street

Penn Square to Juniper Street

Juniper Street to Market Street

Market Street from Juniper Street to 6th Street

6th Street from Market Street to Arch Street

Arch Street from 6th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Brewery Hill Drive to W. Girard Avenue

W. Girard Avenue to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdown Drive to Sweet Briar Drive

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Falls Bridge

Black Road to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic to Memorial Hill Drive

Memorial Hill Drive to S. Concourse Drive

Roads will be reopened as they are serviced and cleared, organizers say. They add all roads in Center City are expected to be reopened by 11 a.m.

You can also find an entire map of the Love Run on the organizers' website.