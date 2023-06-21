Love Park rapist sentenced to 13-40 years in prison

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman will never forget Jan. 25, 2020. She was walking to work through Love Park when she was raped.

She faced her attacker Wednesday and read a statement as a judge sentenced him for a crime that she says will never leave her.

It was very emotional for the rape survivor inside the courtroom. She described the constant fear she's now living in after being attacked and raped by a stranger.

"I raised my son to realize women get treated with respect and I hope to God justice is served in my favor," she said. "It changed my life, not for the better. I didn't know one moment can change your life forever."

She also recalled the moments she was on her way to work, walking through Love Park, when she was punched, falling to the ground and raped.

It happened in the early morning of January 25, 2020.

The entire incident was captured on camera. Part of the rape was played during court Wednesday.

Quindell Campbell, 27, was arrested about a week later thanks to tips from the public. He was sentenced to 13 to 40 years in prison.

More than three years later, prosecutors say he pleaded guilty to six charges in January, including rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated assault and other charges.

"You have a stranger rapist doing terrifying things that are affecting the entire city," District Attorney Larry Krasner said.