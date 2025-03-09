Lonnie Walker IV, Quentin Grimes each score 25 points as Philadelphia 76ers hold on to beat Jazz

Lonnie Walker IV and Quentin Grimes scored 25 points apiece and the Philadelphia 76ers earned a 126-122 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Walker added 11 rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes off the bench for the 76ers (22-41). Grimes made going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 9 for 9 from the free-throw line while adding six assists.

Kyle Filipowski led the way for the Jazz (15-49) with 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Keyonte George added 25 points, six rebounds and three steals for Utah.

The 76ers went into halftime leading the Jazz 65-58. Grimes put up 16 points in the half. Grimes scored the 76ers' last eight points as they closed out a four-point victory

Takeaways

76ers: Philadelphia snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time since a 118-116 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 4.

Jazz: Utah has lost five games in a row to teams that are a combined 94 games below .500 this season.

Key moment

Kyle Filipowski hit two 3s in a six-second span to cut Utah's deficit to 124-122 with 3.0 seconds left and it appeared that Philadelphia's Jared Butler turned the ball over underneath the Jazz basket with 1.8 left. After video review, the call was overturned, the 76ers retained possession and Walker hit two free throws to cap the scoring.

Key stat

The 76ers shot 34.0% from the 3-point line in the win.

Up next

Next up on the schedule for the 76ers is a road matchup with the Hawks on Monday.

Another road game is on tap next for the Jazz, who travel to meet the Celtics on Monday.