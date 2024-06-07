A behind-the-scenes look at Longwood Gardens' multi-million dollar construction project

KENNET SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- This weekend will be gorgeous outside, perfect weather to check out the floral displays at Longwood Gardens. From beautiful blooms to fancy fountains, there is always a lot to see and do. It's a highlight for so many this time of year.

Longwood Gardens is also in the midst of a big project and it's the heart of Longwood Gardens' most significant undertaking in a century. The project is called Longwood Reimagined, and after more than three years of construction, the plan is coming to life.

It includes the West Conservatory which is a glass house covering a space the size of a football field. With bodies of water surrounding it, it looks like a crystal sculpture on top of water.

"I think the scale of the space and the beauty Is unparalleled, as far as I know, across North America," Chief Horticulture and Facilities Officer Sharon Loving said. "When you walk in, there will be this beautiful cloud of hanging baskets over your head, over 84 baskets at each end of the house, and a number of other plants. So, it should transport you to another place."

Straight to the Mediterranean, in fact.

The largest trees inside the new conservatory are now in place, including 18-foot-tall cypress trees.

Smaller plants sit nearby ready to go into the ground, and then the channels will be filled with water.

"The wonderful thing about this conservatory, it is modern but it's timeless. And much more sustainable than a typical greenhouse," Loving said.

There are elements related to water conservation, stormwater management, heat conservation and air circulation, all to minimize the use of energy, so this is really a living breathing building.

But the West Conservatory is only part of this $250 million project. Seventeen acres at Longwood have also been transformed, including a jewel box for the beloved cascade garden — design by Roberto Burle Marx.

"Roberto Burle Marx is one of the most noted landscapes of the 20th century," Loving said. "It's the last remaining garden that he designed, that's still intact."

And Longwood has meticulously preserved it.

Cataloging each stone to re-assemble the garden in its new home.

Steps away is the new administrative building complete with library and classroom space and outside will sit the new bonsai courtyard with 60 plants on display.

A new restaurant and event space rounds out the project. A dining experience underneath the east conservatory with stunning views of the main fountain garden.

Construction is expected to wrap up this fall and Longwood Reimagined will open to the public starting Nov. 22.

"An experience like no other. You won't have to take the flight to the Mediterranean," Loving said.