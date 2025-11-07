As Eagles prepare for Packers, South Philly's Lombardi's Prime Meats leans into name

As the Eagles are preparing for their Week 10 matchup on the road against the Green Bay Packers, one South Philly meat business is leaning into its name. And no, don't call them Packers fans.

Right up the street from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia, on Packer Avenue, was once home to Vince Lombardi, but not the legendary Green Bay head coach.

A local meatpacker named Vince Lombardi started Lombardi Prime Meats, which Robert Passio now owns.

"Definitely a different Vince Lombardi," Passio said. "He was a coach, you could say, just not football, more in the meat business."

With the Eagles' hope of winning back-to-back Lombardi Trophies, this South Philly meat business leans into their name.

"Last year, we made some green sausage, Eagles green sausage. That's always fun," Passio said. "We had the life-size Lombardi Trophy made out of foil out here for a day."

Game days are for the Birds — and Lombardi's, which feels the most support when the Eagles are playing.

"The Eagles, when they do well and they're winning, everybody loves each other," Passio said. "It doesn't matter who we are. Everybody's excited, and everybody's pumped up."

Even though their name is closely related to the Packers, there are no cheeseheads here.