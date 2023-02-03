Toyota making a big haul to feed those in need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you see a convoy of 85 pickup trucks heading down a Philly street today, this is why.

Local Toyota dealers are supporting local food bank Philabundance, hauling tons of food on pallets that will be on the back of Toyota Tundra trucks.

Philabundance is purchasing the food through donations received in 2021 and 2022 from Toyota and the Tri-State Dealers Association. That group represents 25 dealerships in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The food bank is getting over 325 tons of food, and the trucks will haul just a portion of it.

"These are our neighbors, and we live and work and do our business in these communities and I think it's incumbent on us to do what we can, to help the people who basically support us throughout the year," said Paul Muller, president of the Toyota Tri-State Dealers Association.

The annual event hasn't been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our hope is that our Haul Away Hunger event helps to raise the awareness for how widespread food insecurity is in Greater Philadelphia and the importance behind the incredible hunger-relief work being done by Philabundance in our communities throughout the year," Dom Conicelli, vice president of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association and owner of two Toyota dealerships in Pennsylvania, said in a news release.