Watch CBS News
Local News

Live Nation's Club Pass gives access to almost every concert in 50 venues across the country

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are a fan of live music, listen up. Live Nation is launching a new program Monday that allows music-lovers to attend general admission shows across the country.

The Fillmore in Fishtown is one of more than 50 participating venues of Live Nation's Club Pass.

The pass starts at $59 for some individual venues or $299 for all clubs.

Pass holders will have access to almost every concert from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.

Theater of the Living Arts and the Foundry are also taking part in the program.

A limited number of passes go on sale at 1 p.m. Monday. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 11:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.