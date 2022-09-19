Live Nation's Club Pass gives access to almost every concert in 50 venues across the country

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are a fan of live music, listen up. Live Nation is launching a new program Monday that allows music-lovers to attend general admission shows across the country.

The Fillmore in Fishtown is one of more than 50 participating venues of Live Nation's Club Pass.

The pass starts at $59 for some individual venues or $299 for all clubs.

Pass holders will have access to almost every concert from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.

Theater of the Living Arts and the Foundry are also taking part in the program.

A limited number of passes go on sale at 1 p.m. Monday.