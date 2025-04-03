Man found dead at Live! casino parking lot in South Philadelphia, police say

A man was found dead in the parking lot of Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia on Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to a parking lot on the 900 block of Packer Avenue around 8:20 a.m. after a report of a fight.

In the lot, they found a 49-year-old man who was unresponsive. The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m.

The Philadelphia police Homicide Unit is investigating. No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the communications team at the casino and will update this article if we hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.