Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead at Live! casino parking lot in South Philadelphia, police say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A man was found dead in the parking lot of Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia on Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to a parking lot on the 900 block of Packer Avenue around 8:20 a.m. after a report of a fight.

In the lot, they found a 49-year-old man who was unresponsive. The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m.

The Philadelphia police Homicide Unit is investigating. No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests have been made.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the communications team at the casino and will update this article if we hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.