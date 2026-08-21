West Chester plays in 2026 Little League Baseball World Series tonight. Here's what to know and more.

Another team from the Philadelphia region will have a chance to make a run in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, at the 2026 Little League Baseball World Series. This time, East Side Little League of West Chester will try to become the first Pennsylvania team since 1960 to win the annual tournament.

The 12-and-under team from Chester County went 3-0 in the Mid-Atlantic regional tournament to secure a spot in the LLBWS.

Here's what to know about the West Chester team and more as the LLBWS begins.

East Side Little League of West Chester roster

Here are the players and coaches on East Side Little League's roster:

Players:

Paul Cowperthwait, LF/C/3B

Patrick Corliss, SS/2B

Adam Gazonas, LF

James Martin, 3B

Cole Warner, CF/P

Ryan Donnelly, SS/P

Jack Cassidy, 3B

Colton DiGrazio, C

Darren Molineux, 2B, RF

Dillon DiGiulio, 1B/P

Mike Nolan, 1B/DH

Coaches

Manager: Robert Hennessey

Coach: Brian Donnelly

Coach: Matthew DiGiulio

How to watch West Chester team in 2026 Little League Baseball World Series

East Side Little League will play a team from Bayonne, New Jersey (Metro region) in the United States bracket Friday night.

The game will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

East Side is latest team from Philadelphia region heading to Little League Baseball World Series

East Side Little League of West Chester is the latest Pennsylvania team that will represent the Mid-Atlantic region in the LLBWS. It's the fourth straight year a team from the Philly region made the tournament.

In 2023, a team from Media, Delaware County, made the LLBWS. Teams from Council Rock Newtown in Bucks County and Upper Uwchlan Township in Chester County each made the tournament the last two years.

The West Chester team will try to become the first Pennsylvania team to win the LLBWS since 1960, when a Levittown team won the tournament.

How does the Little League Baseball World Series bracket work?

East Side Little League will be among 20 teams — 10 United States regional champions and 10 international champions — competing to win the 2026 LLBWS in Williamsport.

The tournament is double-elimination, so once a team loses twice, they'll be eliminated.

The LLBWS championship, which will feature the winner from the U.S. and International brackets, will take place on Aug. 30.