Linvilla Orchards adapts after spring freeze wipes out 90% of apple crop

For many families, apple picking is a fall tradition. But this year's harvest is looking different at farms across the region after a late spring freeze damaged crops.

Linvilla Orchards in Middletown Township, Delaware County, said it lost about 90% of its apple crop after a freeze on April 20. The freeze also damaged the farm's peaches and plums.

Norm Schultz, a farmer at Linvilla Orchards, said an unusually warm spring caused the trees to open their buds early, leaving the delicate blossoms vulnerable when temperatures dropped.

"It's never happened in the 28 years I've been here where we lost this many crops at one night," Schultz said.

Linvilla is still offering pick-your-own apples but has been forced to make adjustments because of the smaller crop.

The farm is offering smaller bags and plans to bring in fruit from other farms. That way, customers who cannot find enough apples in the orchard can still fill their bags.

"We're just working around the challenges and trying to have a great fall experience for everyone," Schultz said.

Linvilla is not the only farm dealing with the effects of the freeze.

Duffield's Farm Market in Sewell, Gloucester County, New Jersey, said it lost about 70% of its apple crop. The farm expects its apple picking season to be shorter this year, but some varieties like Red Delicious and Golden Delicious are still available.

"It's upsetting," Tracy Duffield, an event coordinator at Duffield's Farm Market, said. "We're just thankful that we have what we have. We had to look elsewhere for apple cider because our grower has just enough to supply himself with cider, but fortunately, we found another source."

The damage extends beyond individual farms.

Officials estimate the agricultural industry in Pennsylvania faces between $150 million and $200 million in economic losses because of the April freeze.

Pennsylvania is a major producer of specialty crops including apples, peaches, grapes, cherries and strawberries.

In May, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro urged the federal government to expedite disaster assistance for farmers affected by the freeze, including faster damage assessments and crop insurance payments.

In August, Shapiro and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced $10 million in grants were available to farmers whose crops were harmed by the April freeze.

In New Jersey, the freeze is estimated to have caused about $300 million in agricultural damage.

Farmers are already looking at ways to protect future crops from another deep freeze.

Schultz said Linvilla is exploring technology and other methods that could help protect blossoms when temperatures drop.

"Some people have flown helicopters over the fields during the frost, because a lot of times, there's warm layer of air that you can push down to the orchard," Schultz said. "We're going to reach out to some helicopter operators and see if that's a potential solution. I know one farmer who did it and had some success."

There are also sprays designed to protect blossoms from freezing.

Despite the smaller crop, customers are still coming to Linvilla to enjoy apple picking.

"I'd heard a little about just the frost damage that had occurred," David Hillmeyer from Malvern said. "I was able to actually fill a bag of apples, so it was successful."