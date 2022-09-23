Linville Orchards' "peak of the apple season" kicks off Saturday with annual Apple Festival

Take a look inside the Linvilla Orchards in Media as Apple Festival kicks off Saturday

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Families throughout the Delaware Valley are ready for the ultimate fall activity that leads to favorites like apple pie, apple cider and candy apples. The second day of fall brought countless families to Linville Orchards in Media ahead of their annual Apple Festival, which kicks off Saturday.

"This is like the peak of the apple season for us," Sarah Mills, administrative assistant at Linvilla Orchards, said. "So, so many beautiful apples are ready to be picked and eaten."

Even the littlest of fall fans are making sure they're getting a taste of the apples and the candy.

As the weather cools off, mom Michelle Hinman says a trip to the orchard is a family tradition.

"We came last year," Hinman said. "He was a tiny little baby, but now, he's on the run and he gets to see everything out in the open."

Mills says this season is extra special because many families are coming out to experience everything for the first time since the pandemic.

"You can really feel the excitement," Mills said. "For a lot of families, this is the first time getting their kids out since the vaccine so it's an exciting time for a lot of people."

Aside from the apples, people like Tammy Turner are filling their wagons with all sorts of pumpkins as they enjoy the cooler temps.

"Weather is amazing and it's beautiful," Turner said. "It's nice. It's bright. It's sunny, it's airy."

And regardless of the age, those at the orchard are excited to welcome the beginning of autumn.

Aside from all the fun family activities, organizers are expecting families to come by Saturday for the Apple Festival, which starts at 8 a.m.