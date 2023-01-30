South Philly's dry cleaning business keeps Eagles uniforms pristine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Have you ever wondered what happens to NFL players' uniforms after a game? Do they get a new one every week or are the superstitions about wearing the same jersey true?

For over a decade, Linn's One Hour Cleaners in South Philly has kept the Eagles looking as pristine as they play on the field.

"I'm always screaming at the TV run outta bounds, Joe Lattanzio said. "Don't fall down."

After all, he's the one responsible for removing those tough game-day grass stains.

"This was from last week," Lattanzio said. "They were very good with the jerseys believe it or not."

Lattanzio runs the business that was passed down by his parents and their method remains simple. Soap and water plus a little extra elbow grease.

"Sometimes you do them like six to seven times," Lattanzio said. "The more you scrub the more it comes out you see."

Some uniforms require more work than others.

"Most of the linemen are the ones that get dirty," Lattanzio said. "This is Mr. Sweat, he ripped his jersey."

But we couldn't dig up any dirt on the coveted number one, Jalen Hurts.

"We don't get his jerseys," Lattanzio said.

For Lattanzio, this work is a labor of love.

"This is my life," Lattanzio said. "I don't want to be anything else, I'm happy being a dry cleaner."

Especially when it's for the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles.