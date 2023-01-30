Watch CBS News
South Philly's dry cleaning business keeps Eagles uniforms pristine

By Aziza Shuler

/ CBS Philadelphia

Meet South Philadelphia dry cleaners responsible for keeping Eagles jerseys pristine
Meet South Philadelphia dry cleaners responsible for keeping Eagles jerseys pristine 01:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Have you ever wondered what happens to NFL players' uniforms after a game? Do they get a new one every week or are the superstitions about wearing the same jersey true?

For over a decade, Linn's One Hour Cleaners in South Philly has kept the Eagles looking as pristine as they play on the field.

"I'm always screaming at the TV run outta bounds, Joe Lattanzio said. "Don't fall down."

After all, he's the one responsible for removing those tough game-day grass stains.

"This was from last week," Lattanzio said. "They were very good with the jerseys believe it or not."

Lattanzio runs the business that was passed down by his parents and their method remains simple. Soap and water plus a little extra elbow grease.

"Sometimes you do them like six to seven times," Lattanzio said. "The more you scrub the more it comes out you see."

eagles-dry-cleaners-raw-0130-concatenated-140713-frame-800.jpg

Some uniforms require more work than others.

"Most of the linemen are the ones that get dirty," Lattanzio said. "This is Mr. Sweat, he ripped his jersey."

But we couldn't dig up any dirt on the coveted number one, Jalen Hurts.

"We don't get his jerseys," Lattanzio said.

For Lattanzio, this work is a labor of love.

"This is my life," Lattanzio said. "I don't want to be anything else, I'm happy being a dry cleaner."

Especially when it's for the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles.

Aziza Shuler
aziza-shuler-web-headshot-1024x576.jpg

Aziza Shuler is an Emmy® award-winning journalist. She truly believes everyone has a story, and she's most passionate about giving a voice to the underdogs, forgotten, and overlooked people in our communities.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 6:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

