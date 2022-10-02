Lights for the Fight campaign raises awareness for breast cancer

Watch CBS News
By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS Philadelphia and the CW Philly are teaming up, once again, in the fight against breast cancer by turning the region pink. The One and Two Liberty Place buildings were lit up in pink Saturday night as part of October's Lights for the Fight campaign.

It's a reminder to schedule a mammogram and stay vigilant in the fight against breast cancer.

