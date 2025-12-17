Allentown's Lights in the Parkway reopens as police follow "several leads" in vandalism

Allentown police confirmed Tuesday night that they are following several leads in the vandalism that temporarily shut down the city's holiday lights display, Lights in the Parkway. They are hopeful the case will be resolved soon.

It comes after a two-day closure following extensive damage crews discovered on the weekend. The company Holiday Outdoor Decor lent the City 22 light displays to help fill the gaps left behind by the vandalism.

"It makes you feel great you're helping the community," said Brian Arnold, the vice president of East Coast sales for Holiday Outdoor Decor, whose company loaned the displays. "You are doing stuff and providing a lot of joy for the kids driving by."

Due to the help of Holiday Outdoor Decor, Lights in the Parkway reopened Tuesday night, welcoming families back to the mile-long drive-through display, now in its 29th year and featuring roughly 400,000 lights, according to the Parks Department. The attraction is a longtime holiday tradition in Allentown, and helps raise money for city projects and local youth nonprofits.

Parks Director Mandy Tolino said the city also received an outpouring of support from residents after the vandalism.

"We've got a lot of positive feedback from people calling us and saying that they are really sorry and donating money, offering to donate their time," she said.

City officials said crews discovered extensive damage Sunday morning after vandals struck overnight. Tolino said workers found bent light poles, crushed bulbs and multiple standalone displays destroyed — including a penguin display and a large piece known as "Old Man Winter."

Arnold said the "Old Man Winter" display measured 23 feet tall and 45 feet long, weighing approximately 1,500 pounds. City officials also said at least one portable toilet was pushed into a nearby creek.

The city estimates the vandalism caused at least $100,000 in losses, including staffing costs, destroyed and damaged decorations and lost revenue from the two-day closure.

With the lights back on and the investigation ongoing, city leaders say the focus remains on keeping the nearly three-decade holiday tradition going for families this season. Parents like Shelly Westwood, who brought her toddler to the light show Tuesday, are grateful.

"For us as parents and then for the kids to experience the magic that is the Christmas lights," she said.