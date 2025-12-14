Allentown's Lights in the Parkway holiday show closed Sunday due to "significant vandalism"

The Lights in the Parkway drive-thru holiday show along the Lehigh River in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is closed Sunday due to "significant vandalism" that caused extensive damage to the display, the city said.

In a statement, city officials said "we are actively assessing the full extent of the damage and determining the broader impact on the remainder of the Lights in the Parkway season. Preliminary assessments indicate that restoring the damaged displays will be difficult and costly during the current season."

Lights in the Parkway was scheduled to run through Jan. 6, 2026.

Damage to the "Lights in the Parkway" holiday display in Allentown, Pennsylvania City of Allentown

Portable toilets were pushed into the river, light poles were bent and light bulbs were crushed as part of the damage, according to the city.

Parks and public works crews who were simultaneously responding to the snowstorm were deployed to help with cleanup Sunday morning, and Allentown Police are now investigating.

City officials said last night's incident impacts "not only a beloved holiday tradition, but also the staff, volunteers, and families who look forward to this event each year."

People who purchased tickets for Sunday's Lights in the Parkway should contact the Parks Office at (610) 437-7757 for assistance with rebooking or refunds. Ticketholders can also email events@allentownpa.gov.

Anyone with information on who's responsible for the damage can contact Allentown Police at (610) 437-7753. Tipsters are also encouraged to provide information related to the incident through the TIP411 application on www.allentownpa.gov/police.