Philadelphia police ID man they say shot narcotics officer during warrant service

Philadelphia police officer shot while serving warrant; ballistic vest may have saved his life

Philadelphia police officer shot while serving warrant; ballistic vest may have saved his life

Philadelphia police officer shot while serving warrant; ballistic vest may have saved his life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A North Philadelphia man is now charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a narcotics officer serving a warrant on Wednesday.

Police say 26-year-old Libao Zheng is also facing violent crime charges including aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, simple assault and seven counts of recklessly endangering another person.

There are also drug charges including possession with intent to distribute and knowingly and intentionally possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel previously said around 6 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrived to serve a warrant at a home on the 1300 block of Kings Place - a cul-de-sac off Master Street near 12th Street.

While there, a shot came from inside the home and struck an officer wearing a ballistic vest. The shot ricocheted off the Level 3 vest and hit the officer in the hand.

Police later released a photo showing the damage to the vest and some frayed fibers.

A Philadelphia police officer shot while serving a warrant Wednesday morning may have been saved by this ballistics vest. Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said a bullet ricocheted off the vest and then hit the officer in the hand.https://t.co/vKqju2bfYw pic.twitter.com/RFYE7zRIHZ — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) January 31, 2024

Seven months ago, the department received enhanced Level 3 ballistic vests like the one worn by the officer for their narcotic and other units placed in high-risk deployments.

Bethel said officers did not fire their weapons in the incident. After the officer was shot, police backed out of the situation and eventually two people surrendered to police.

A judge set bail at $1 million according to court records.