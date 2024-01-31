Police officer hospitalized after shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say an officer was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia.

There is a large police presence near 12th and Master Streets for the investigation.

The officer was shot in the hand while serving a warrant, police said.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS News Philadelphia's Joe Holden the officer works in the police department's narcotics unit.

Two people have been taken into custody after the shooting, the sources said.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The officer was taken to Jefferson University Hospital after being shot, police said.

