Police officer hospitalized after shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say an officer was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in North Philadelphia.

There is a large police presence near 12th and Master Streets for the investigation.

The officer was shot in the hand while serving a warrant, police said.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS News Philadelphia's Joe Holden the officer works in the police department's narcotics unit.

Two people have been taken into custody after the shooting, the sources said.

The officer was taken to Jefferson University Hospital after being shot, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 6:55 AM EST

