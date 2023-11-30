Father of Israeli-American woman released by Hamas remains hopeful for son-in-law's return

Father of Israeli-American Liat Beinin remains hopeful for hostages to be free as cease-fire extends

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Liat Benin, a 49-year-old American-Israeli mother of three with ties to Philadelphia, was one of 16 hostages released on Wednesday.

Benin's father is relieved his daughter is coming home, but her husband is still missing.

"She looked like she was in good shape," father Yehuda Beinin said.

It's this moment Yehuda Beinin's family has been waiting for since Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel. His daughter, Liat Beinin, held captive by Hamas is finally free.

Liat and her husband, Aviv, were taken from their kibbutz on Nir Oz.

"We saw the images that were broadcast from the border crossing, the subsequence images when she was transferred from the Red Cross to IDF hands," Yehuda Beinin said. "We're all happy to see her and we are here in the hospital with her three children."

President Joe Biden called Yehuda with the good news.

"The conversation that my wife and I had with the president was very pleasant," Yehuda Beinin said. "We first and foremost thanked him for his efforts, the efforts of his administration in securing the release of our daughter."

But Liat's husband Aviv is still missing. A somber reality for Yehuda and his family.

"The issue of Aviv is weighing on me very heavily," he said. "It's not a simple situation by any means."

As the family waits for answers, they remain hopeful that all the hostages are freed as Hamas and Israel have extended the ceasefire.