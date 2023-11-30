Israel says 2 more hostages released by Hamas, with additional releases expected as cease-fire holds

Two more Israeli hostages were released on Thursday, Israel said, as a short-term truce deal between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza Strip's ruling militant group, neared its one-week mark in the Palestinian territory.

Both Israeli hostages were transferred to the Red Cross then traveled to Israel on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces said. Additional hostages were expected to be transferred to the aid organization over the next few hours, according to the military.

Earlier, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement to extend the temporary cease-fire in Gaza for at least 24 more hours, the Qatari government announced, pushing the humanitarian pause into its seventh consecutive day on Thursday. The announcement came just before the cease-fire was set to expire, and followed a previous extension of the halt in fighting.

The cease-fire started last Friday and was initially set to last four days. Brokered by mediator Qatar, as well as Egypt and the United States, it has resulted in the first break in fighting since Israel declared war on Hamas and began its bombardment of Gaza in the wake of militants' Oct. 7 attack on Israel in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed. The backbone of the truce is Hamas' pledge to release women and children being held hostage in Gaza and Israel's pledge, in return, to release Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

The deal has so far seen dozens of hostages returned to Israel by Hamas and well over 100 Palestinians freed from prisons. Israeli officials say more than 100 people taken from Israel on Oct. 7 remain in captivity.

Asked how many hostages being held captive in Gaza were still alive on Thursday, senior Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad told CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams, "I do not know."

"The number is not important," Hamad said, adding, "we are continuing to release the civilians."

Hamad told Williams that Hamas wants a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, which has been largely decimated in Israeli military airstrikes and where, according to Hamas officials, more than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed.