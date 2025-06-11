LGBTQ+ young people in Philadelphia find a home and a community at The Attic Youth Center

For LGBTQ youth in Philadelphia, The Attic offers a safe haven and a community

Tucked away in the heart of Center City Philadelphia is a space that has meant safety, support and self-discovery for LGBTQ+ youth for more than three decades.

Since its founding in 1993, The Attic Youth Center has evolved from an eight-week pilot program into a full-service organization that now serves hundreds of young people each year.

"What started as an eight-week pilot, really a support group, has grown now into this full-service organization where we get to serve hundreds of youth every year," said Jasper Liem, executive director of The Attic.

On any given afternoon, 30 to 50 LGBTQ+ youth find a home at The Attic through after-school programs that offer counseling, life skills workshops and hot meals, all free of charge.

"For queer young folk, it's essential to have this kind of community support," Liem said.

That support is more critical than ever. LGBTQ+ youth, especially transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals, face growing challenges and increased hostility, both socially and politically.

"A lot of us, we come out and we're in families of origin that are not supportive, or they don't know what it's like to live this life," Liem said. "There's so much misinformation and lies, especially right now, especially around trans and gender queer things."

According to The Trevor Project, environments that are supportive and affirming can be life-saving.

For many youth at The Attic, the center becomes more than a resource — it becomes a chosen family.

"Having chosen family means having mentorship," said one young adult at the center.

"I want them to be safe," Liem said. "I want them to be happy. I want what any adult would want for a young person in their community."