3-alarm apartment fire burning in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania

About 30 residents displaced, 2 firefighters and 1 resident injured in Bristol, Pa. fire

Multiple fire crews are on the scene after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at the Levittown Trace Apartments on Ford Road near Route 413. Bristol Township fire officials said the fire was burning out of control when firefighters arrived, after starting on the second floor and spreading up and out.

Chopper 3 was over a building where smoke was coming out of the heavily damaged roof.

About 30 residents have been displaced and about 12 units appear to be damaged.

Two firefighters were taken to hospitals. One suffered an arm injury in a partial collapse inside a unit where the fire broke out. That firefighter is expected to be treated and released. Another was treated for smoke inhalation. A resident was also hospitalized with undisclosed injuries and officials were working to learn their condition.

The American Red Cross is sending a team to the scene as firefighters sift through debris and work to make sure the fire was under control.