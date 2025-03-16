Princeton, Lehigh women's basketball teams each punch ticket to NCAA Tournament

The Lehigh and Princeton University women's basketball teams each punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Lehigh, the No. 15 seed, will face No. 2 seed Duke University in Regional 2 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Princeton will play Iowa State University in the First Four. The winner of the game will face West Virginia University as the No. 11 seed in the first round of the tournament in the Birmingham region.

The Mountain Hawks finished the season 27-5 overall and 15-3 against Patriot League opponents.

Lehigh won the Patriot League Championship with a 74-62 victory over Army on Sunday at Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the fifth time in program history. Lehigh had five players score in double figures in the win.

The NCAA Tournament berth is the fifth overall appearance for the Mountain Hawks and the first since 2021.

Princeton earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid after finishing the regular season 21-7 overall and 12-2 against conference opponents.

They fell short in the Ivy League Tournament and lost to Harvard University, the eventual winners of the conference tourney, in the semifinals.

It's the fourth straight year the Tigers have made the tournament under head coach Carla Berube.

