Lehigh County substitute teacher arrested for touching 17-year-old girl inappropriately inside Marshalls store

LOWER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) -- A man who works as a substitute teacher for multiple schools in Lehigh County was arrested after he allegedly touched a 17-year-old girl inappropriately at a Marshalls store in Lower Macungie Township, the district attorney's office said.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Jared Matthew Gerhard who was charged with unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault without consent of other, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Houlihan.

The 30-year-old is accused of allegedly approaching a 17-year-old girl, reaching between her legs from behind and touching her at a Marshalls. The 17-year-old girl, who was out with her mother, father and brother at the time, screamed and Gerhard ran out of the store, according to the Lehigh County DA's Office.

According to the affidavit provided by the DA's Office, the 17-year-old said before the indecent assault, a man approached her and lifted up his shirt showing off his abdomen. The affidavit reads that the girl went back to her mother because she was scared.

Investigators said Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville responded to a call reporting the indecent assault at the store on Hamilton Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Another customer inside Marshalls attempted to prevent Gerhard from leaving the store but wasn't successful in stopping him.

State police stopped Gerhard while speeding through the store parking lot out onto Mill Creek Road. According to the DA's Office, police also found clothing and a toy in Gerhard's car that he was carrying when he ran out of the store.

Anyone with information related to this incident or similar offenses is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville at 610-395-1438.