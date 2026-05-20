2 men in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, die from extreme heat, coroner's office says

Two men in their 70s died Tuesday in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, due to the heat wave impacting the Philadelphia region, the coroner's office said Wednesday.

The coroner's office said a 78-year-old man from Washington Township, Northampton County, died in his home on Tuesday.

A 76-year-old Allentown, Pennsylvania, man was also pronounced dead at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem emergency department, on Tuesday, the coroner's office said.

Both of the men died because of hyperthermia, and their deaths were ruled accidental because they were exposed to extremely hot conditions.

The coroner's office is encouraging everyone in the area to be mindful of the dangers of extreme heat after the region saw record-setting temperatures this week.

"Each year, heat-related illnesses and deaths occur, some of which are preventable," Daniel A. Buglio, the Leigh County coroner, said in a statement. "Please check on vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors, stay hydrated, and ensure living spaces remain adequately cooled. A simple phone call, visit, or welfare check can make a significant difference and may save a life."