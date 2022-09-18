Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman killed, man shot in North Philadelphia, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was killed and a man shot in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

woman-killed-man-shot-in-north-philadelphia-police-say.jpg

Police say the 32-year-old woman was shot in the face once. Police transported her to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:55 a.m.

The unidentified man was shot once in the neck, once in the head and once in the left shoulder. Transit police transported him to Temple Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 12:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.