Woman killed, man shot in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was killed and a man shot in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Police say the 32-year-old woman was shot in the face once. Police transported her to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:55 a.m.

The unidentified man was shot once in the neck, once in the head and once in the left shoulder. Transit police transported him to Temple Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.