Sixers' pursuit of LeBron James led by Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, report says

Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown have all been in communication with LeBron James as the Philadelphia 76ers have continued to pursue the NBA's all-time leading scorer, according to a report from ESPN Tuesday night.

ESPN reports that Maxey, who is a Klutch Sports client like James, has been leading the charge.

The Sixers have been named one of the top potential destinations for James, according to ESPN, along with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. James has been taking Philadelphia's pitch "really seriously," ESPN reports.

James, who informed the Los Angeles Lakers he wouldn't be returning after eight seasons, would fit into Philadelphia's starting lineup at power forward with Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Brown and Embiid. Even at 41 years old last season, James made his 22nd All-Star team and averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 60 games.

James landing in Philadelphia would give the Sixers, who haven't won a championship since 1983, the best chance they've had to win a title in years. The Sixers also haven't been past the second round of the playoffs since 2001.

James' agent, Rich Paul, spoke highly of the Sixers on a recent episode of his podcast with Max Kellerman.

"He helps VJ understand really how to play the game," Paul said on the episode. "Super talented, plays both ends of the floor, plays hard every night. The benefit that he gets, I mean, it would be ridiculous, obviously, Jaylen Brown, right? Embiid is health and habits … if the health and habits of Embiid are there … he enhances everything. He unlocks everything there."

On another episode of Paul's podcast, Bob Myers, the president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Sixers, made a pitch to James that his best option is Philadelphia.

"What I would say to LeBron is if it's about winning, this is the team to win," Myers said.

Everything changed for the Sixers after they acquired Brown in a blockbuster deal that sent Paul George and draft picks to the Boston Celtics.

Mike Gansey, the Sixers' president of basketball operations, who has known James since competing against him in high school, told The Athletic they would "love to have LeBron."

"I respect the heck out of him. In my opinion, he's the best player of all time," Gansey told The Athletic "I think his decision is dragging out because he has a lot of good options and he wants to figure it out. He would obviously add a lot to our team. But at the end of the day, I know he's going to make the right decision for him and his family."

The news of Maxey, Embiid and Brown communicating with James comes as the four-time NBA champion will appear at multiple events in New York City on Thursday, including live tapings of his podcast and talk show. Maybe announcement is in the works?