LeBron James disputes report he called out Joel Embiid for showing up late to Sixers' practice

LeBron James disputed a report Tuesday night alleging he called out Philadelphia 76ers teammate Joel Embiid for showing up late to practice.

During Monday night's preseason game against the Sixers at Xfinity Mobile Arena, Knicks announcer Mike Breen claimed that James let Embiid "hear it" for showing up a couple of minutes late to practice.

"Somebody told me before the game that they were out ready to practice, and Joel Embiid walked out on the court a couple minutes late and LeBron let him hear it," Breen said.

James posted on his Instagram story Tuesday night disputing what Breen said.

"He ain't been late so stop the lies," James wrote.

James, Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey were all healthy inactives Monday in the preseason opener against the Knicks. The NBA's all-time leading scorer played in front of Sixers fans for the first time at the team's Blue x White scrimmage last weekend.

James has already gotten rave reviews from his Sixers teammates with training camp underway.

Last week, Sixers guard VJ Edgecombe told reporters James was the first person in the locker room at the team's training facility in Camden, New Jersey.

"He was in there before everybody as usual," Edgecombe said. "He dapped me up like, 'Yo, what up, what up?' Like we know each other for a minute."

James signed with the Sixers in the offseason for his 24th NBA season, which made them a title contender after the blockbuster with the Boston Celtics that landed Jaylen Brown.

James said during the Sixers' media day that he's willing to do whatever it takes to help Embiid and the Sixers win a championship.

"I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round," James said.