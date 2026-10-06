Watch CBS News
Sports

LeBron James disputes report he called out Joel Embiid for showing up late to Sixers' practice

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

LeBron James disputed a report Tuesday night alleging he called out Philadelphia 76ers teammate Joel Embiid for showing up late to practice.

During Monday night's preseason game against the Sixers at Xfinity Mobile Arena, Knicks announcer Mike Breen claimed that James let Embiid "hear it" for showing up a couple of minutes late to practice.

"Somebody told me before the game that they were out ready to practice, and Joel Embiid walked out on the court a couple minutes late and LeBron let him hear it," Breen said

James posted on his Instagram story Tuesday night disputing what Breen said. 

img-0963.jpg

"He ain't been late so stop the lies," James wrote. 

James, Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey were all healthy inactives Monday in the preseason opener against the Knicks. The NBA's all-time leading scorer played in front of Sixers fans for the first time at the team's Blue x White scrimmage last weekend. 

James has already gotten rave reviews from his Sixers teammates with training camp underway. 

Last week, Sixers guard VJ Edgecombe told reporters James was the first person in the locker room at the team's training facility in Camden, New Jersey. 

"He was in there before everybody as usual," Edgecombe said. "He dapped me up like, 'Yo, what up, what up?' Like we know each other for a minute."

James signed with the Sixers in the offseason for his 24th NBA season, which made them a title contender after the blockbuster with the Boston Celtics that landed Jaylen Brown

James said during the Sixers' media day that he's willing to do whatever it takes to help Embiid and the Sixers win a championship. 

"I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round," James said.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue