LeBron James says Sixers' scrimmage was "great first step" for upcoming season

The Philadelphia 76ers' Blue x White scrimmage at Xfinity Mobile Arena felt more like a regular-season game. Thousands of fans packed the arena Saturday to see LeBron James and the rest of the new-look Sixers.

"You can feel the energy coming in here. I've been a Sixers fan for years. I'll keep it a bean. When they wasn't like that, the security wasn't like that up front. They are way different," said Basil Gregory, who is from Philadelphia.

"The energy is definitely different than it ever has been before," Danielle Massey, of Marlton, New Jersey, said. "I've been a Sixers fan for 20 years, and there are times I remember as a Temple University student coming to games being by myself, and now the energy has shifted."

Sixers fans sold out the scrimmage, taking advantage of the low ticket prices. Due to high demand, the team moved the scrimmage from Chase Fieldhouse to Xfinity Mobile Arena for the first time — a sign of what's to come for a team that has championship aspirations.

"I expect them to be great as long as they play together and stay healthy; they are arguably the best starting five in the league," said Chris Soloman of Maryland.

"The Eagles fan base better watch out because the Sixers are going to make a move this year with LeBron," Brova Leon Sham Siddeen, of West Philadelphia, said.

Not only was it the fans' first time seeing the team take the court, but it was also the first time the players got the chance to play in front of them.

James said he enjoyed playing with the Philly faithful in the stands.

"It was great," James said. "Obviously, it was fun to be able to play in front of our Philly faithful for the first time, and like I said, being able to take what we've done on the practice floor and bring it to the game to our game floor situation and around our fans. It was a great first step in the direction we are trying to go. Like I said, it was great to hear some cheers from our fans."

The Sixers will begin the preseason Monday against the New York Knicks.