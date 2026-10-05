LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey will miss Sixers' preseason opener vs. Knicks
LeBron James and Joel Embiid are among the healthy inactives for the Philadelphia 76ers in their preseason opener Monday night against the NBA champion New York Knicks.
All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey will also sit out. Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe are the lone regular starters in the lineup.
The Sixers went 45-37 last season and were swept in the second round of the playoffs by the Knicks.
James signed a free-agent deal with the Sixers over the summer. He is a 22-time All-Star, a 21-time All-NBA selection, a four-time Most Valuable Player, a four-time NBA Finals MVP, a three-time All-Star Game MVP and a member of the NBA's 75th anniversary team.
James, Embiid and the full healthy roster played in a public scrimmage on Saturday on the 76ers' home court.
James said the scrimmage Saturday was a "great first step" for the upcoming season.
"Obviously, it was fun to be able to play in front of our Philly faithful for the first time, and like I said, being able to take what we've done on the practice floor and bring it to the game to our game floor situation and around our fans," James said. "It was a great first step in the direction we are trying to go. Like I said, it was great to hear some cheers from our fans."
The Sixers' next preseason game is Thursday night on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.