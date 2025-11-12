Worried about layoffs? How to prepare and protect your finances for possible job loss

Layoffs are hitting hard, with thousands of workers losing their jobs, from major companies like Amazon to positions in the federal government.

Employers have announced nearly 1.1 million job cuts this year. Nationwide, layoffs soared last month to more than 153,000, marking the worst October for job reductions in 22 years, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

As more businesses are expected to cut costs and some lean into artificial intelligence, many employees are wondering if their jobs could be next. Financial experts say there are practical steps you can take to protect your money in an uncertain job market.

Getting a handle on your spending today can prepare you for cuts tomorrow if you're forced to make them. MoneyFit says know your minimum "survival budget" for essentials. By reprioritizing essential and discretionary spending, you can determine what must be paid vs. what you can do without.

Start saving if you aren't already. Most experts suggest keeping three to six months of expenses in an emergency fund. But it's important to choose the right kind of account for your savings — you want an account that pays high interest and allows you to withdraw funds without penalty, Synchrony advises.

You can also use your state's labor department website to estimate how much you might get paid in unemployment.

Losing a job is something few ever want to think about, but Gene Marks, a certified public accountant, small business owner and technology columnist for Forbes and the Philadelphia Inquirer, says you should always be prepared for it to happen.

"I've told this to my kids before, my dad told it to me, no job is safe," Marks said in a recent appearance on the new CBS News Philadelphia In Your Corner podcast. "Every morning you should be getting up, when you're in the shower, and you should be thinking to yourself, 'What if I was laid off today? What would I do?'"

Marks also discussed how he sees artificial intelligence reshaping the workforce and says he believes employees who embrace AI are more likely to keep their jobs than be replaced by it.

