Thieves get away in minutes after loading leaf blowers, chainsaws into pickup truck at Bucks County lawn store

Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Middletown Township Police are looking for a group of thieves who, in a few quick minutes, stole a truckload of lawn equipment from a Langhorne, Pennsylvania, store last week.

Lawn Barn shared surveillance video on their Facebook and YouTube pages showing three "masked/gloved dirt bags" clad in hooded sweatshirts loading up a pickup truck with Stihl chainsaws, leaf blowers and other items.

The theft occurred around 2:44 a.m. Tuesday, June 11.

lawn-equipment-theft-langhorne-pa.jpg
Surveillance video shows a group of three people in hoodies taking lawn equipment from Lawn Barn in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Middletown Township Police

In the video, the loaded truck then speeds away from the business, on Woodbourne Road near Route 1 and SEPTA's Woodbourne Regional Rail station.

Lawn Barn has asked any residents and businesses in the area south of the Woodbourne station and north of Route 213 to examine their surveillance cameras, vehicle dashcams or home doorbells to see if they may have captured the truck — that could help police trace the vehicle's route and find where it ended up. The footage would likely have been filmed between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on June 11.

The truck appears to be a blue or gray Ford F-150, likely an older model between 1997-2004, Lawn Barn said. 

Lawn Barn's post says there is a reward for "information leading to the arrest or wood chipping of these individuals."  

Anyone with information should contact Middletown Detective Wayne George at wgeorge@mtpd.org.

