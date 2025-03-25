Philadelphia officers, children honor officer killed in line of duty with paint night

Officers and children on Tuesday remembered fallen officer Lauretha Vaird, a Philadelphia police officer who was killed in a bank robbery in the line of duty in 1996.

The event was at a rec center named for Vaird in Feltonville. Inside, children gathered around tables and painted their own portraits of her.

Philadelphia police officers were also there to help the kids with the painting. Those who knew Vaird say they want to make sure they keep her memory alive.

CBS News Philadelphia

The children also learned about her heroism and personality — friends say she was a hard worker who cared about her community and loved to bake and dance.

Families Behind the Badge sponsored the event, which was hosted by the 25th District and the police department's community relations team.

"It's amazing because the day it happened really broke my heart," Vaird's friend Crystal Coleman said. "So this is truly amazing and truly a tribute to her and it just fills my heart with joy because I never want her name to be forgotten."

Those who knew Vaird said she would be smiling bright at this event, which was also part of Women's History Month.