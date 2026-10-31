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New Jersey teacher pleads guilty to having sexual relationship with student who lived at her home

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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A former South Jersey teacher accused of having a relationship with a student pleaded guilty Friday, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland announced. 

Laura Caron, who was a teacher at Middle Township Elementary School, pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child with sexual conduct, according to Sutherland. 

Caron was charged in January 2025 after prosecutors alleged she engaged in a sexual relationship from 2016 to 2020 with a student who had been living in her home.

Caron's guilty plea includes a five-year sentence in New Jersey State Prison. She will also forfeit her teaching license and future public employment, Sutherland said in a news release. 

Before Caron serves her sentence, she will be evaluated at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center to determine whether she's deemed "repetitive and or/compulsive," which could impact her sentence, according to Sutherland. 

Caron will also be required to register on Megan's Law and be subject to parole supervision for the rest of her life. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8, Sutherland said.

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