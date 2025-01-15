New Jersey teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with student over 4 years, prosecutor's office says

Man wanted for attempting to abduct girl outside home in New Jersey | Digital Brief

A Cape May County, New Jersey, teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a student who was living with her, officials said Wednesday.

Laura Caron, of Cape May Court House, taught fifth grade at Middle Township Elementary School, the Cape May County prosecutor's office said. Prosecutors allege the now 34-year-old engaged in a sexual relationship from 2016 to 2020 with a student who had been living in her home. The student was born in 2005, officials say. Caron was arrested without incident Wednesday and charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering a child.

Caron is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility until her court appearance, according to the prosecutor's office.

The Middle Township School District is cooperating with police and has made counseling and other support services available to students and families, the prosecutor's office said.

"When the district was first advised of the allegations, the staff member was immediately placed on and continues to be on paid administrative leave," Middle Township School District Superintendent Dr. David Salvo said in an emailed statement about the case.

Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland urges anyone with information about this case to contact the special victim's unit at 601-465-1135 or submit tips online via the prosecutor's office website.

"This arrest underscores the unwavering commitment of our office and law enforcement partners to protect the children in our community," Sutherland said in the statement announcing the arrest. "Teachers hold a position of great trust, and the allegations in this case represent a deeply troubling breach of that trust. We will work tirelessly to ensure justice is served and to support the victim and their family throughout this process."