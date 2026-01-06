Watch CBS News
Local News

Large sinkhole opens in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A large sinkhole opened up in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The large hole is blocked off at the five-point intersection that includes Rodney Street and North Wister Street.

People who live in the area said their water was shut off overnight, and that city has been working on water pipes at the intersection for more than a month.

Large hole at Rodney Street and N. Wister Street in West Oak Lane
Large hole at Rodney Street and N. Wister Street in West Oak Lane CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the Philadelphia Water Department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue