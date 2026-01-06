Large sinkhole opens in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood

A large sinkhole opened up in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The large hole is blocked off at the five-point intersection that includes Rodney Street and North Wister Street.

People who live in the area said their water was shut off overnight, and that city has been working on water pipes at the intersection for more than a month.

Large hole at Rodney Street and N. Wister Street in West Oak Lane CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the Philadelphia Water Department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.