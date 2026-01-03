Large fire rips through Camden, New Jersey abandoned building

Firefighters battled flames at an abandoned building in Camden, New Jersey, Saturday night.

The fire broke out shortly before 7:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue. The building used to be the home for a local meat market.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the building.

Large plumes of smoke pour from an abandoned building in Camden, New Jersey, as firefighters battle the flames. CBS News Philadelphia

The fire was brought under control shortly before 10:00 p.m.

The cause remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported.