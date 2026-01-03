Large fire rips through Camden, New Jersey abandoned building
Firefighters battled flames at an abandoned building in Camden, New Jersey, Saturday night.
The fire broke out shortly before 7:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue. The building used to be the home for a local meat market.
Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the building.
The fire was brought under control shortly before 10:00 p.m.
The cause remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported.