Double shooting in Rhwanhurst leaves 2 people in critical condition, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section on Saturday morning leaves two people in critical condition, police say. The shooting happened at Lansing Street and Castor Avenue around 2 a.m.

Police say the victims were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where they were placed in critical condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.