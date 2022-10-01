Watch CBS News
Double shooting in Rhwanhurst leaves 2 people in critical condition, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section on Saturday morning leaves two people in critical condition, police say. The shooting happened at Lansing Street and Castor Avenue around 2 a.m.

Police say the victims were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where they were placed in critical condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 9:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

