Looking for Eagles inspired candles? This Bucks County shop has you covered

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) -- Now that the Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl again, have you ever wondered what victory smells like?

"I'm getting ready to make another batch of Eagles candles," Amy Johnson said.

Johnson is busy making hundreds of Eagles-inspired candles at her shop, the Langhorne Candle Company.

"This is the wax, it's gonna melt down," Johnson said.

The handmade single-wick Eagles candles are dyed green, like the Birds jerseys.

And the scent is called "The Smell of Victory."

"We're gonna win everything," Johnson said. "We're gonna win the Super Bowl. We're hopeful. We've already gotten this far."

So what does victory smell like? We asked people like Mike Humphry, of Morrisville, to stick their noses in.

"That's the smell of victory," Humphry said. "That smells like pine a little bit but it's really good. I like it."

Others like Kasha Brown, of Bristol, were surprised at the scent.

"It smells like a cologne or a good air freshener. so I'd burn that," Brown said.

She said she was expecting it to smell like sweat and sneakers. The candle is a win for Tom Cosgrove.

"It smells like Patrick Mahomes going down," he said. "The smell of victory smells like defensive linemen smashing [the other team.] all game."

But Armie Hicks of Levittown knew the candle's actual scent. "It smells like vanilla really," Hicks said.

"It is a vanilla baked good smell, yeah," Johnson said.

If you want to know what victory smells like, you have to come to the Langhorne Candle Company to buy it. The candle costs $15.