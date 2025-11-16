How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions today for NFL Week 11

After an ugly win over the Green Bay Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles return home to play the Detroit Lions tonight in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles (7-2) and Lions (6-3) — two of the top teams in the NFC — haven't played each other since the 2022 season, and the matchup could be a preview of the conference championship game.

Here's how to watch and stream the game and everything else you need to know.

How can you watch the Eagles-Lions game on cable?

The Eagles-Lions Week 11 matchup will air on NBC, where Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call with Melissa Stark as the sideline reporter.

Where can you stream the Eagles-Lions game?

The Eagles-Lions game can be streamed through Peacock. Fans out of market can also stream the game on the NFL's subscription service, NFL+, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Eagles fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call and Devan Kaney as the sideline reporter.

When does the Eagles-Lions game start?

The Eagles and Lions will kick off at Lincoln Financial Field at 8:20 p.m.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles-Lions?

The Eagles are 2.5-point betting favorites vs. the Lions at home.

Storylines to watch in Eagles-Lions

Will the Eagles get A.J. Brown involved in the passing game? After another week of uninspiring offense, Brown voiced his frustrations on a Twitch stream. Entering the game, the Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and control their own destiny. The Lions are one game back of the Eagles and currently have the No. 3 seed, so the Week 11 game will be crucial for playoff seeding. Last season, the Lions were the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, but they were upset by the Washington Commanders in the playoffs, which allowed the Birds to host the NFC title game. The health of the Eagles' offensive line will be something to watch in Week 11. Starting center Cam Jurgens hasn't played since Week 7 vs. the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury, but it appears he'll return against Detroit.

