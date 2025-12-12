Coy Thomas identified as suspect in killing of 93-year-old Philadelphia man found dead in his home

Philadelphia police have identified a suspect in the killing of a 93-year-old man who was found dead in his home earlier this month.

Coy Thomas, 53, is wanted for the death of 93-year-old Lafayette Dailey.

Dailey's body was found inside his home on the 4500 block of North 16th Street around 3 p.m. on Dec. 5, according to police. The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office later determined Dailey was stabbed to death.

Police said Dailey's Chrysler sedan was missing along with his car keys and wallet. The car was later located.

Thomas was identified as a suspect in a news release Friday morning. His last known address is in Germantown, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia police homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-TIPS.

Like with all homicides in the city, a $20,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.