93-year-old man found dead inside Philadelphia home; police searching for his missing car

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is searching for a 93-year-old man's car after he was found dead with lacerations on his chest and head inside a Logan home.

The 93-year-old man was found inside a home on the 4500 block of North 16th Street at 2:58 p.m. Friday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. by medics.

Police are investigating his death as suspicious and searching for his missing car.

Police said the 93-year-old's white 2007 Chrysler 300 with a Pennsylvania license plate number of GRJ-5294 is missing. His wallet and car keys are also missing, according to police.

Anyone with information about the death or the car's whereabouts is asked to contact police.