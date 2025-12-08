Watch CBS News
93-year-old man found dead inside Philadelphia home; police searching for his missing car

By
Tom Ignudo
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is searching for a 93-year-old man's car after he was found dead with lacerations on his chest and head inside a Logan home. 

The 93-year-old man was found inside a home on the 4500 block of North 16th Street at 2:58 p.m. Friday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. by medics. 

Police are investigating his death as suspicious and searching for his missing car. 

45xxn-16thst-veh.jpg
The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is searching for a 93-year-old man's car after he was found dead inside a Logan home. Philadelphia Police Department

Police said the 93-year-old's white 2007 Chrysler 300 with a Pennsylvania license plate number of GRJ-5294 is missing. His wallet and car keys are also missing, according to police. 

Anyone with information about the death or the car's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

