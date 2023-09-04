Despite sweltering temps, hundreds hit Penn's Landing to celebrate Labor Day

Attendees try to stay cool at Family Fun festival at Penn's Landing on Labor Day

Attendees try to stay cool at Family Fun festival at Penn's Landing on Labor Day

Attendees try to stay cool at Family Fun festival at Penn's Landing on Labor Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The first day of fall is just 19 days away, but Monday felt more like the middle of summer in the Philadelphia region.

Many people took precautions in this extreme heat

"Got me sweating," Jerome Benjamin said. "Real hot. It's very hot."

The grill wasn't the only thing on fire this Labor Day.

"You gotta stay with a bottle of water in this type of heat. Gotta stay hydrated," Corevon Wyatt said as he drank a bottle of water.

It was so hot that Wyatt from West Oak Lane had to put a towel on his head for shade. He was among hundreds of people celebrating Labor Day at the Family Fun Festival at Penn's Landing.

There was no rain Monday, but brothers Tim and Edward O'Donnell came prepared. They had the umbrellas out to block the blistering sun.

"I think it's pretty well known at this point that sun cancer and skin cancers and things like that, so I just want to make sure I'm protected, that's all," Tim McDonnell said.

Folks listening to live music found shade under the canopy of their camping chairs. Others stood under a tree.

"Find a shaded spot, use sun block, just whatever you can do to keep cool," Ed Gillen said. "If you don't have to be out, find a pool if you can."

As temperatures soared, Quadara Jamison from North Philly and her family decided to leave the event early, saying the heat reminded her of Miami.

But Michael Becker from Aston says he won't let the heat stop him and his sons from having fun.

"It's hot, but you know, when you're with friends and family, you can deal with it," he said. "Keeping us hydrated and feeding us well. We have a lot to be thankful for today."

The Philadelphia Health Department is reminding people during extreme heat like this to check on older adults who live alone to make sure they're OK.