Families pack in a little more summer fun at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia before Labor Day

A lap around the roller rink, a ride on the Ferris wheel or merry-go-round, or even a game of mini golf was the perfect way to spend part of the Labor Day weekend for the last day of Summerfest at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia.

"We figured this is a good place to do lots of summery things. They've got carnival games, fried foods and just fun stuff," said Rachel Saks from Philadelphia.

Sunny skies were an ideal send-off before school starts for kids like Claire, who begins kindergarten on Wednesday.

Ted McLaughlin from Queen Village brought his family, including 5-year-old Patrick, who jumped at the chance to pack in just a little more fun.

"He's had quite a great summer, lots of beach, vacations, swimming," McLaughlin said. "It's been a great summer with him."

Sunday was a chance to soak up the last rays of summer, and many said they're not ready for it to end.

"I'm not one of those apple cider people or pumpkin spice people or sweater people. I want it summer all year round," James Goodwin, of Francisville, said.

While she's not looking forward to the cold weather, Katie Boula said sending the kids back to class isn't all bad.

"I just started working, so this was my first summer where they were all home, and it was a stressful summer for me if I'm being honest, so I'm really excited for all the kids to get back to school," Boula said.

The end of summer also means one thing is back: Eagles football.

And that's something we can all cheer about.