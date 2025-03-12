Couple killed, another couple injured after car crash in Toms River, New Jersey

Families ask questions after 2 dead, 2 injured in fatal car crash in Toms River, New Jersey

It's memories like this that bring out smiles, yet tears for Phil Armstrong and his wife, Jessica.

"No matter what room Kylie walked in, she lit up the room, and Krista would be right there with her," Phil Armstrong said, sitting in his Brick Township home.

Krista and Kylie Armstrong. Jessica Armstrong.

Kylie and Krista Armstrong, Phil's twin little sisters, were inseparable. Their plus ones, Evan Fiore with Kylie and Ryan Chapman with Krista, were never too far behind.

"The four were together almost every weekend," Armstrong said.

That was no different this past weekend. On Friday night, the four were driving home to Toms River from a New Jersey Devils game when the unthinkable happened.

"This is the worst phone call you can get," Anthony Chapman, Ryan's dad, said.

Flowers, stuffed animals and even a hard hat lay at the intersection of Routes 37 and 166, marking a memorial where the fatal car crash happened. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office alleges the driver was clocked speeding over 100 miles per hour.

Kylie Armstrong and Fiore died at the scene.

"I'm able to find a little bit of peace just knowing that they're going to be together forever," Phil Armstrong said.

Jessica Armstrong added: "When they say a match made in heaven, they couldn't have made a better match."

The two were high school sweethearts. Kylie's family shares that the 21-year-old was set to graduate from Rowan this spring with hopes of becoming a physical therapist. Fiore, they say, was a welder with dreams of owning a business.

Evan Fiore [right] and Kylie Armstrong [left]. Gabriella Fiore.

Gabriella Fiore, Evan's 23-year-old sister, shared this statement:

"When I think of my brother, Evan, I think of someone who is so funny and quick witted. He brought a calmness to every room he walked into, but was always the first to make someone laugh. He was a foot taller than me and towered over me, but will forever be my little brother. He spent all of his time with his incredible girlfriend, Kiley, who helped him grow into a soft and wise man. Evan was an incredible snowboarder, hockey player, and welder. He put his whole self into his passions. Not only was he the goofiest and best little brother, but also a wonderful big brother to our younger sisters. They will adore him and his playfulness forever. Watching Evan grow up and fall in love with Kiley is the greatest gift I will ever receive. They were absolutely perfect for each other and loved loudly. I find peace in knowing that he will spend eternity doing his favorite thing: hanging out with the love of his life. Evan, I love you more than life."

Ryan Chapman and Krista Armstrong survived the crash. The 19-year-old who is in trade school and the Temple University senior studying to become an actuary remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

Krista Armstrong [left] and Ryan Chapman [right]. Anthony Chapman.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of all who were involved in the tragic Route 37 crash this past Friday," Temple University said in a statement. "Temple University's Division of Student Affairs has been in close contact with the family of our student Krista, and we are assisting and offering support in any way we can. Out of respect for the privacy of the victims' families, we will not be commenting further at this time."

"He sat in that hospital bed crying daddy help me. It was killing me. I couldn't take the pain. If I could take his place, I would've taken his place," Anthony Chapman said.

Anthony Chapman said his son is his best friend. A twin, too, just like his girlfriend.

"It seems like a movie. I feel like I'm living in a movie right now," Anthony Chapman said.

An online fundraiser set up by Ryan Chapman's family raised more than $170,000 at last check Wednesday afternoon. These families agree they're grateful for the community support.

"I can't thank everyone enough. That's what's been helping," Phil Armstrong said.

Anthony Chapman adds that the three families are united, praying for justice in this case.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said an unlicensed, juvenile was arrested and charged in the case. That office deferred additional comment to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. A spokesperson there shared that because of the defendant's age, no other information about the case will be released.

Funerals are being planned for Kylie Armstrong and Evan Fiore. Ryan Chapman's family is also looking to host a benefit concert.