Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber hosts Neighborhood Heroes appreciation party for first responders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans love it when he slams one out of the ballpark, but on Monday, Kyle Schwarber spent time with local first responders and their families. The Neighborhood Heroes Appreciation Party took place at Citizens Bank Park.

Schwarber took on the role of pitcher for a wiffle ball game with the kids.

The celebration is part of Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes ticket program.

He says he comes from a family of first responders. His father was a police officer for 40 years.

"When I was growing up, my dad would pick me up from school, I would go to the police department," Schwarber said. "I would see the fire, I would see the police and obviously my sister in the military."

Schwarber says if he didn't up in the majors, he would have ended up being a police officer, firefighter or in the military.

About 250 people attended the party and everyone is invited to stay for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.